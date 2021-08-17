Ispolink (ISP) Hits Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. Ispolink has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $492,644.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ispolink has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00062328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.76 or 0.00925270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00049329 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00162388 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,525,626,496 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

