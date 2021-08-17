IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Buys 50,583 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares during the quarter. Futu accounts for 43.5% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Futu worth $84,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 16.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Futu by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Futu by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Shares of FUTU traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.29. 189,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,010,081. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.01. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. Equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

