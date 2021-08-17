J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 40.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $176.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $183.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,972 shares of company stock valued at $836,485 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.