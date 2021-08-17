Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.530-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.38.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.58. The company had a trading volume of 517,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,672. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.