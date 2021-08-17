Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the July 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

JSMD stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.91. 2,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,392. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $70.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

