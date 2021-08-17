Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €260.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($376.47) price target on zooplus in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €274.00 ($322.35).

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €391.20 ($460.24) on Friday. zooplus has a one year low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a one year high of €398.20 ($468.47). The business has a fifty day moving average of €274.94. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 93.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

