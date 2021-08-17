Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BELLUS Health Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BELLUS Health in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $3.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $267.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.20. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 433.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 208,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 13.7% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,788,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 215,400 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 176.1% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

