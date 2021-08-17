Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. Honda Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $97.92 EPS.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $32.41 on Monday. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

