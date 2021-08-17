Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENSO in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. DENSO had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

DNZOY stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.87.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

