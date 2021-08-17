Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Telstra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TLSYY. UBS Group cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. New Street Research cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.92. Telstra has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $14.85.

About Telstra

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

