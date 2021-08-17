Johnson Controls International (JCI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI):

8/4/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $52.00 to $66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Johnson Controls International is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,391. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $73.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. CX Institutional raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 330,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

