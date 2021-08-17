Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

JNJ opened at $177.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.88. The company has a market cap of $468.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $177.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

