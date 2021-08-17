JOYY (YY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $643.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.81 million. On average, analysts expect JOYY to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YY opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65. JOYY has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

