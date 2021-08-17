JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €26.60 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on G1A. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.04 ($42.40).

ETR:G1A opened at €38.12 ($44.85) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €39.73 ($46.74). The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €35.37.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

