JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $198.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $223.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

WEX opened at $175.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.93. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.95. WEX has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in WEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,744,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in WEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 68,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WEX by 55.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

