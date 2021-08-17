JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.0% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.12. The stock had a trading volume of 338,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,291,003. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.67. The firm has a market cap of $469.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.