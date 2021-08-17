JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $340.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $284.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.55.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $275.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 155.83 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $277.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Globant by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 5.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.