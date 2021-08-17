JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $340.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $284.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.55.
Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $275.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 155.83 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $277.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.25.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.
