JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BTLCY. Jefferies Financial Group cut British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British Land from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

British Land stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

