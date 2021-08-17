JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale cut Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Evonik Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVKIF opened at $33.00 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07.

Evonik Industries AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

