JUIICE Trading Up 38.9% This Week (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. JUIICE has a market cap of $213,204.81 and $323.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUIICE has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUIICE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00333531 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000118 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 182.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.39 or 0.02802842 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000046 BTC.

JUIICE Coin Profile

JUI is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.