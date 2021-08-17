Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives £100.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,587.50 ($125.26).

JET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of JET stock traded up GBX 176 ($2.30) on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,310 ($82.44). 412,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,162. The stock has a market cap of £13.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.26. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 52 week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,393.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

