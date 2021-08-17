Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KLTR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of KLTR stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. Kaltura has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

