Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

KLTR opened at $11.09 on Monday. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Get Kaltura alerts:

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.