Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Up 2.7%

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39. 148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 346,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

About Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

