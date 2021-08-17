Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Holdings Trimmed by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,902,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSU. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $292.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.58.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

