Karura Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.70 Million (KAR)

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Karura has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. One Karura coin can currently be bought for about $8.72 or 0.00019023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Karura has a market capitalization of $75.26 million and $6.70 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00055552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00135428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00159674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,842.59 or 0.99981885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.16 or 0.00920720 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.37 or 0.06953770 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,261 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karura Coin Trading

