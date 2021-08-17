Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) CAO Christopher Towers Acquires 2,750 Shares

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) CAO Christopher Towers bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $10,065.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Katapult stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

