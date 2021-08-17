Kava.io (KAVA) Tops One Day Volume of $289.26 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.97 or 0.00014975 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $567.53 million and approximately $289.26 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 141,786,217 coins and its circulating supply is 81,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

