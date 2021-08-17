KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $39.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. increased their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

KBR stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. KBR has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -151.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of KBR by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,718,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

