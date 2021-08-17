KE (NYSE:BEKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC lowered shares of KE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.11.

NYSE BEKE opened at $17.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11. KE has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. KE’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KE will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 12.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in KE by 73.4% in the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,546,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 654,881 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in KE in the first quarter worth about $2,899,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in KE in the first quarter worth about $1,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

