Kendall Capital Management Buys New Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TEGNA by 44.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

TGNA traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.78. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

