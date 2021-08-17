Kendall Capital Management Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,067 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Intel by 10.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 60.9% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 269,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Intel by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,509,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $84,752,000 after acquiring an additional 59,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 770,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,542,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.