Kendall Capital Management Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after buying an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,705,000 after buying an additional 173,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,604,000 after buying an additional 45,107 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.41. The company had a trading volume of 139,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,381. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.23.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

