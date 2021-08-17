Kendall Capital Management Purchases 12,935 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the period. CSG Systems International comprises 1.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of CSG Systems International worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,781,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,321. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

