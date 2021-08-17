Kendall Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 11.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 10.5% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.04. 28,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,441. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.40. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

