Kendall Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kendall Capital Management cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after acquiring an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded down $3.70 on Tuesday, hitting $223.79. 85,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

