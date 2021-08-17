Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 228,826 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 228,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 27,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. 3,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,965. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59.

