Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $8.62 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in NIKE by 93.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,473 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 53.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,838. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $269.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.53.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

