Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.91. 50,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,436. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $299.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

