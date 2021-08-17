Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.7% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 651,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,023,000 after buying an additional 32,879 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.48. 6,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,839. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $62.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

