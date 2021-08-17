Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 250 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $108.46. The stock had a trading volume of 192,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,112. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

