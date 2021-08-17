Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.40.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.60. 335,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,878,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $319.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

