Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million.

Shares of Key Tronic stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,728. The company has a market cap of $71.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.84%.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

