KeyCorp Trims iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Target Price to $19.00

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.53.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,608,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iQIYI by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in iQIYI by 982.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,175 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,297,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,786,000. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

