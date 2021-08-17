Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Update

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the July 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KYCCF shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Keyence from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. upgraded Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keyence from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $643.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.00.

Shares of KYCCF traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $577.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726. Keyence has a 1 year low of $398.00 and a 1 year high of $599.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $527.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

