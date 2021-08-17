KeyFi Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $6,680.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00053098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00126601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00157041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,909.48 or 1.00253216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00909520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.14 or 0.06942889 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,486,922 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.