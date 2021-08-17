Kineko (KKO) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.62 Million

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000879 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kineko has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $68,011.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,186 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

