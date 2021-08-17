Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. 51,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,635. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

