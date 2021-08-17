Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) Insider Gary Wilder Purchases 470,000 Shares

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) insider Gary Wilder purchased 470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £150,400 ($196,498.56).

Gary Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Gary Wilder purchased 17,552 shares of Kingswood stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £5,616.64 ($7,338.18).

Shares of LON KWG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 32 ($0.42). The stock had a trading volume of 105,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,493. Kingswood Holdings Limited has a one year low of GBX 17.66 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.41 million and a PE ratio of -6.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.94.

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides wealth planning, and advisory services, including asset protection, pensions, tax and succession, and estate planning, as well as private and institutional management, and corporate solutions.

