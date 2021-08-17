Kinross Gold Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Kinross Gold has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kinross Gold to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KGC. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

